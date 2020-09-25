The ERL Lite 3 (now v2.0.8, purchased May 2016) supports 2 powerline devices and 3 Grandstream GWN7610 AP's.

The 2 powerline devices are for an HDHomerun Connect and 1 AP (the other 2 are PoE and Mesh)

Most of my devices are on the AP's. At present there are 15.

About once a week I have determined that the ERL needs (not a reboot) a shutdown, remove power cable, wait, and then attach power cable.

I have done this for a couple of months now.

I came to this conclusion because I noticed (in particular) my NUC (BOXNUC7i5BNH) and FireTV's would feel very sluggish accessing the internet (5GHz) and it would drop to about 1.2 Mbps (when I am on a Spark 100/20 Plan).

Also, a 1 year old Dell 10th Generation Laptop, will lose internet connection every 2-3 days. The Dell is about 2 metres away from one of the AP's.

Today I tried and tried to get Wifi back on the Dell, and could not. My warranty expires on 29th this month (4 days away) and was tempted to ring Dell Support (PS I won't renew, because they want $275 for a year) but finally shutdown the ERL and then re-booted the AP's (I don't normally reboot the AP's).

My conclusion is the issue lies with the ERL.

The Dell is back up and running now.