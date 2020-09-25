I'm just about to change from my old vodafone cable 100/20 connection to a new stuff fibre one, and they've sent me their ASUS RT-AC59U router ahead of time.

Not sure whether I should change over to it from the ERL or just re-box the ASUS when the tech leaves - would there be any appreciable performance/reliability difference on Stuff's "Boost" package (900/400)? I assume for ease of support they might prefer me to be on the ASUS, but I don't think it's required.

I would be disabling the wifi side of the ASUS as I'm happy with my APs, but I'm not really using too many advanced features on the ERL so it wouldn't be hard to switch.