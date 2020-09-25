Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Edgerouter Lite vs ASUS RT-AC59U
#277098 25-Sep-2020 13:42
I'm just about to change from my old vodafone cable 100/20 connection to a new stuff fibre one, and they've sent me their ASUS RT-AC59U router ahead of time.

 

Not sure whether I should change over to it from the ERL or just re-box the ASUS when the tech leaves - would there be any appreciable performance/reliability difference on Stuff's "Boost" package (900/400)? I assume for ease of support they might prefer me to be on the ASUS, but I don't think it's required. 

 

I would be disabling the wifi side of the ASUS as I'm happy with my APs, but I'm not really using too many advanced features on the ERL so it wouldn't be hard to switch.

  #2574235 25-Sep-2020 13:43
ERL will perform better hands down. If you already have other wireless APs and are happy, I would ditch the Asus all together. You could of course set it up in AP mode and just use it as a dumb switch/AP if you need to. 

