xpd

xpd

#277131 28-Sep-2020 10:49
Not that it bothers me as such, but just curious as to why the following occurs....

 

I have a torrent client set up on a dedicated port, which is allowed via the router.

 

I'm on 100/100, and when I download a Linux ISO (from wherever), I get decent rates, such as 7MiBs or better.

 

But when seeding that file, and someone else downloads it, they only get 50Kbs off me - and this is with all throttling disabled.

 

I understand how torrents work to the point that most of the speed is due to mainly there being multiple seeders but occasionally I hit a file with a single seeder, no one else, and yet I get the 7MiBs off them.

 

So why doesn't my own seeds fire out at "full speed" when I allow them ? (Assuming they're not rate-limiting their own download and Im one of the only seeders)

 

As I said, just curious, not end of world stuff ;)

 

 




  #2575114 28-Sep-2020 10:54
As an example.......  I know theres more than 1 person pulling this file, yet my seed speed is extremely low when I'm happy to let them leech at full speed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




EcosseTech
  #2575116 28-Sep-2020 11:02
Generally in little old New Zealand.. The torrents we download are primarily seeded out of USA/EU... This means we can get a good connection to the swarm over in EU or USA with a multi threaded connection..
The other peers in the swarm take preference to others with a lower ping and that results in them connecting to the other local hosts in that swarm..

Long story short it isn't worth the data being sent back across the world when it is available at a lower latency and faster rate.. The 7KB/s you see is the overhead most likely. 

 

Edit^ Also there are not many countries with ISP's out there who optimize peering to NZ. So the chances of anyone getting a good rate to your client is pretty slim. 

 
 
 
 


timmmay
  #2575118 28-Sep-2020 11:08
Look at port forwarding (Google BitTorrent Port Forwarding). I wonder if ephemeral ports play a role here, forwarding, blocking, etc.

