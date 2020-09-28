Not that it bothers me as such, but just curious as to why the following occurs....

I have a torrent client set up on a dedicated port, which is allowed via the router.

I'm on 100/100, and when I download a Linux ISO (from wherever), I get decent rates, such as 7MiBs or better.

But when seeding that file, and someone else downloads it, they only get 50Kbs off me - and this is with all throttling disabled.

I understand how torrents work to the point that most of the speed is due to mainly there being multiple seeders but occasionally I hit a file with a single seeder, no one else, and yet I get the 7MiBs off them.

So why doesn't my own seeds fire out at "full speed" when I allow them ? (Assuming they're not rate-limiting their own download and Im one of the only seeders)

As I said, just curious, not end of world stuff ;)