I have recently cabled the house to put ethernet in most of the rooms. My ONT is in one corner of the house where the office is and the router (Netgear Orbi) is there (for now anyway). There is a patch panel and switch (Netgear GS724Tv4) in a cupboard upstairs which feeds the wired ports in the rest of the house. 2 of the orbi satellites are then connected to the switch. Anything wired works fine, Wifi is fine mostly but on occasion it wants to redirect you to routerlogin.net (the switch webUI). Is there a way I can force the switch to direct DNS queries to the router or prevent this from happening? I have tried switching the DNS on the switch off, setting it to the IP of the router and putting the 2degrees DNS servers in the switch but no matter what I do, on occasion it will redirect traffic to routerlogin.net. Where have I gone wrong? What more info do you need to help me?

