LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth) - UDM Pro not able to pickup WAN connection after reboot
#277160 29-Sep-2020 17:28
Hi all, 'upgraded' from a USG to a UDM Pro for my business network. Figured it made sense to remove the 85Mbps bottle neck that comes with all the security features turned on in the USG. But have noticed one particularly annoying trait (other than the dramas with the current 6.xxx controller releases), which is whenever the UDM Pro is rebooted it cannot establish a WAN connection to the Chorus ONT (no light on the UDM WAN port) unless I also restart the ONT. This is a major pain as it requires my physical presence if I'm doing anything that requires a reboot. The old USG has no such problem (if I swap it back in it happily talks to the ONT after a reboot). Unfortunately I fall into the 'knows just enough to be dangerous' category which is a bit annoying! Is there a setting somewhere in the UDM Pro that could explain this behaviour or better yet prevent it? Has anyone else experienced the same problem?

  #2575996 29-Sep-2020 17:29
Never experienced this. Can you try setting up the connection on the 2nd WAN port of the UDM Pro to see if that survives a reboot?




Michael Murphy
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

  #2575999 29-Sep-2020 17:37
It only has one RJ45 WAN port the other one is SFP+ so I'd need to buy the RJ45 module to test.

 
 
 
 


  #2576030 29-Sep-2020 18:52
I have a SFP to to RJ45 GBIC you can borrow if you are wellington based

