Chorus installed our Fibre connection last week with their Type 300 ONT. They put this directly next to the phone socket and seem to have integrated the phone (if that is the correct term?).

Vodafone will be turning on our Fibre on Monday; despite their customer service we are sticking with them as they have an international call plan that we want to keep.

We have an ASUS DSL-AC68U that we have had a few years on ADSL. It has a good wifi range and I'm keen to retain it. However, I've been told I can only use the Vodafone Ultra Hub Plus that has been supplied to us, as I have to use this for the phone. Does anyone know any way around this? I'm told that Vodafone does things differently with the phone and if I was with another company I could use my existing modem?

Any help would be appreciated.

Many thanks.