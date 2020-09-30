Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New to Fibre; using existing ASUS DSL-AC68U with Vodafone and Phone

RJK

RJK

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#277179 30-Sep-2020 16:39
Chorus installed our Fibre connection last week with their Type 300 ONT. They put this directly next to the phone socket and seem to have integrated the phone (if that is the correct term?).

 

Vodafone will be turning on our Fibre on Monday; despite their customer service we are sticking with them as they have an international call plan that we want to keep.

 

We have an ASUS DSL-AC68U that we have had a few years on ADSL. It has a good wifi range and I'm keen to retain it.  However, I've been told I can only use the Vodafone Ultra Hub Plus that has been supplied to us, as I have to use this for the phone. Does anyone know any way around this?  I'm told that Vodafone does things differently with the phone and if I was with another company I could use my existing modem?

 

Any help would be appreciated.

 

Many thanks.

Linux
6833 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2576609 30-Sep-2020 16:56
If it supports VLAN tagging it should work fine

nzkc
892 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2576611 30-Sep-2020 17:00
PBTech have a good page on settings you need for each provider: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/ASUSISPSettings

 
 
 
 


shk292
1958 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2576612 30-Sep-2020 17:02
Unless VF are willing to tell you the VOIP credentials, you'll need to use their router to get the voice service.  That's assuming your existing device can even support VOIP?

