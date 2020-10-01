The problem: Wireless router does not show up in available networks.

My brother has been suffering from this issue for a while now. I can't seem to solve it, but maybe someone on this forum has run in to it before.

This might seem like a straight forward issue, but the network shows up on every single other device, except this one PC. We've tried a USB wireless dongle and a 1x PCI-E TP-Link add-in card. The motherboard has no on-board WiFi. Both the USB dongle and the TP-Link PCI-E card display all other neighboring networks, except the one closest to it and the one they want to connect to.

The modem has been factory reset multiple times. SSID name changed, guest networks enabled/disabled, A/B/G settings and channel settings set manually with and without bandsteering or WPS enabled. I tried disabling the 5G signal transmission to see if that had anything to do with it. I've used third party WiFi scanner apps to dertermine the channel all other networks are operating on and even those do not pick up the one network we want to connect to. All the while, the PC directly behind it and every Google, Amazon and Android product in the building can all see eachother, including the offending modem and all neighboring networks.

Windows 10 has also been factory reset. I'm at a complete and utter loss. I've tried enabling and disabling services, uninstalling drivers, you name it. I would have thought the TP-Link card would have solved this issue and it was just a quirky USB thing, but no.



Does anyone have any ideas? I've told my brother to try a live linux distro on a bootable USB drive and attempt to connect to the WiFi through that OS, but other than that and trying another modem (which is working perfectly fine for everything else) I am all out of ideas. The internet is devoid of any useful help on this issue and the solutions that get close usually end with "uninstalled drivers, reinstalled drivers and it worked". Which sounds like a plan, except that has been tried twice with two different pieces of hardware.



I would love nothing more than to solve this issue and fill this post with keywords to save the next soul that runs in to this weird problem. Thank you in advance for all your help!



Cheers,

David