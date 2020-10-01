hi when i had adsl i used this form or amateur radio to connect to the world and other amateurs.

Basically one connects a radio to a computer running a linx program the linc computor is ethernetted to a adsl modem that has

2074 through 2093 UDP - IRLP Audio (bi-directional UDP)

15425, 15426, 15427 IRLP Control/Update Ports - TCP

all open..

when i went to 4g network. The spark Huawai B619s 4G modem would not allow ports to be opened as per the above ranges.

I am now getting fibre installed and the Modem is Spark VRV95174WAC

The question does any one know if this modem will allow ports for UDP and TCP to be opened

Awaiting any responses

John ZL4QS