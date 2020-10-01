Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Internet relay linking project
ZL4QS

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#277205 1-Oct-2020 17:53
Send private message

hi when i had adsl i used this form or amateur radio to connect to the world and other amateurs.

 

Basically one connects a radio to a computer running  a linx program  the linc computor is ethernetted to a adsl modem that has

 

     

  • 2074 through 2093 UDP - IRLP Audio (bi-directional UDP)

         15425, 15426, 15427 IRLP Control/Update Ports - TCP

 

all open.. 

 

when i went to 4g network. The spark Huawai B619s 4G modem would not allow ports   to be opened as per the above ranges.

 

I am now getting fibre installed   and the Modem is  Spark VRV95174WAC 

 

The question does any one know if this modem will allow ports for UDP and TCP to be opened

 

Awaiting any responses 

 

 

 

John ZL4QS

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop online at TheMarket for fashion, electronics, computers, books and more.
Spyware
2578 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2577400 1-Oct-2020 18:22
Send private message quote this post

Should do, problem with cellular connections is that they use CG-NAT so not possible to forward ports. Spark do however offer a static IP solution over certain 4G fixed wireless plans.




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Create new topic




News »

NZ-based specialty underwriting agency expands personal cyber offering internationally
Posted 1-Oct-2020 19:02

Unisys launches ClearPath MCP software on Microsoft Azure
Posted 1-Oct-2020 18:47

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.