Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Vodafone Cable PPOE and Sophos XG FW
Scottfour

26 posts

Geek


#277206 1-Oct-2020 19:48
Send private message quote this post

Howdy,

 

 

 

I'm in the process of putting in a Sophos XG firewall for my parents (for various reasons) to replace their existing router. They are on the old high speed cable service.

 

 

 

I've struck a bit of an issue. From what I understand the Vodafone PPOE connection does not require a username and password, just PPOE tagged on VLAN 10. The issue being that the Sophos XG firewall requires a PPOE username and password to be entered and I suspect this is what is causing the connection to not be established. I've tried entering a junk set of creds etc.

 

 

 

Has anyone struck this? Is there a default username and password I can use or is there a way I can force the XG FW to not require a username and password?

 

 

 

Thanks,

 

Scott.

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop online at MightyApe now.
Spyware
2583 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2577436 1-Oct-2020 19:54
Send private message quote this post

I think you'll find that the connection uses IPoE (DHCP client) not PPPoE.

 

EDIT: I thought the old DOCSIS used static IP with no vlan tag.

 

All that said I'm not aware that Voda ever used PPPoE on DOCSIS.




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Scottfour

26 posts

Geek


  #2577446 1-Oct-2020 20:19
Send private message quote this post

The Vodafone router is configured for PPOE on vlan 10 with DHCP.

 

 

 
 
 
 


Spyware
2583 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2577447 1-Oct-2020 20:21
Send private message quote this post

Fact is Voda don't use PPPoE on DOCSIS. Look at their settings page.

 

http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/5239/~/broadband-internet-network-settings-on-your-broadband-modem




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Scottfour

26 posts

Geek


  #2577453 1-Oct-2020 20:28
Send private message quote this post

Yeah well, anyway... Their router from vodafone is configured for ppoe on vlan 10...

 

 

 

I'm guessing there is no workaround for the XG FW requiring a username and password...? Spark have a default username and password that can be used, I was hoping for something similar that Vodafone does.

Spyware
2583 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2577454 1-Oct-2020 20:30
Send private message quote this post

Could you just try the CORRECT settings instead, i.e., IPoE - which is a DHCP client on WAN.

 

https://support.sophos.com/support/s/article/KB-000035683?language=en_US#How-to-configure-a-DHCP-WAN-Interface




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Scottfour

26 posts

Geek


  #2577459 1-Oct-2020 20:40
Send private message quote this post

Umm, its quite clearly listed on Vodafone website that HFC (cable) uses ppoe on vlan 10.

 

VDSL/Fibre/UltraFast HFC settings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Field

 

 

 

 Configuration

 

 

 

 

 Enable connection

 

 Check

 

 

 

 VDSL Name

 

 Internet_VDSL

 

 

 

 Ultrafast HFC Name 

 

 Internet_Ethernet

 

 

 

 Service type

 

 INTERNET, TR069, VOICE

 

 

 

 Connection Type

 

 IP routing (IP)

 

 

 

 MTU

 

 1500

 

 

 

 MSS

 

 0

 

 

 

 NAT

 

 NAPT

 

 

 

 VLAN

 

 Check

 

 

 

 VLAN ID

 

 10

 

 

 

 802.1p

 

 0

 

 

 

 IP protocol version

 

 IPv4 + IPv6

 

 

 

 IPv4 address type

 

 DHCP

 

 

 

 Static DNS

 

 Uncheck

 

 

 

 IPv6 addressing type

 

 DHCP

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spyware
2583 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2577462 1-Oct-2020 20:44
Send private message quote this post

Um what. Doesn't even mention PPPoE. Connection type IP routing means IPoE (DHCP client).




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 


cyril7
7764 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2577492 1-Oct-2020 21:14
Send private message quote this post

I have never seen a voda connection use pppoe and its never been how they have done it, use dhcp.

Cyril

Create new topic




News »

NZ-based specialty underwriting agency expands personal cyber offering internationally
Posted 1-Oct-2020 19:02

Unisys launches ClearPath MCP software on Microsoft Azure
Posted 1-Oct-2020 18:47

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.