Howdy,

I'm in the process of putting in a Sophos XG firewall for my parents (for various reasons) to replace their existing router. They are on the old high speed cable service.

I've struck a bit of an issue. From what I understand the Vodafone PPOE connection does not require a username and password, just PPOE tagged on VLAN 10. The issue being that the Sophos XG firewall requires a PPOE username and password to be entered and I suspect this is what is causing the connection to not be established. I've tried entering a junk set of creds etc.

Has anyone struck this? Is there a default username and password I can use or is there a way I can force the XG FW to not require a username and password?

Thanks,

Scott.