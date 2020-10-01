francewavidok

https://streamable.com/fnmglo
Electricians do some wonderful work.
Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
i actually had a question based on a very similar discovery in my roof space. have no idea what's going on but presumably adsl splitting?!
anyway the question-
if you patch 2 of such cables, will it give gigabit speeds or will the speed be reduced?
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Location: Dunedin
Reminds me of the phone wiring around here.
You can buy keystones with RJ45 plugs on both sides so you can use a pre-terminated CAT cable without all that fragile fiddly nonsense. Don't get anything less than CAT6A for new cable as CAT6 and CAT5 are out of date and won't handle future broadband speeds.
OMG that seeing that Hodge Podge I just want to come fix it!