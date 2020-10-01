francewavidok



I feel like I was learning to defuse a bomb watching that...



Given you’ve got multiple cables coming in to that one point, it’s at least not completely daisy chained (although their may still be daisy chained sections elsewhere in the house). The solution to the wiring would be to cut off the cables and punch them each into their own socket, either onto a faceplate with the appropriate number of ports, or a patch panel if you need more than will fit (usually 6 max). You could then use them to carry phone or data, after checking the other end of the cable was similarly punched into a single jack point.



Without looking too hard, it’s looks as though all the wires are all wired together on that single jack point, which would make them work only for phones. Possibly the installer couldn’t get the other few wires onto the same jack, and so connected them using crimps instead. A bit of a mess, but still neater than some bird’s nests of phone wiring I’ve seen. Someone who works on this stuff regularly might have a better idea of what the installer was trying to achieve.



Edit: I watched the video again and still unsure what the installer was trying to achieve. The green wires presumably carry your DSL signal, and are wired together with crimps, so you could also get that signal at other jacks around the house. That’s then wired into the jack point you’ve plugged into (using a piece of cable as an extension).



The orange wires are also crimped together, possibly wired up to allow a second phone line around the house.



But, the fully wired up jack then looks to be connected to the brown wires from the other cables, and not the green and orange as I’d expect based on the other wiring.



The solution would still be as above. If you’ve also got phones as well as DSL, it might be good to wire in a DSL splitter to make a dedicated DSL jack as well.