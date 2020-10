I've got 100/20 broadband and I think that's probably OK for our current usage. However, some services, e.g. Netflix, auto throttle when bandwidth isn't sufficient, so this could potentially happen without us knowing it. Is there a way on an Edgerouter Lite to monitor WAN bandwidth usage and see if it is in fact getting saturated at any point? Or even just to stress test with a couple of 4K streams and file down load or suchlike and observe the useage.