That looks to be a UFF connection and by the looks of that splice tray and bulkhead box, I'm picking you have the old black ONT?

That connector is indeed an SC connector but its APC meaning Angled Physical Contact.

Really as @nztim has mentioned you should get in touch with your RSP and request a relocation.

At the end of the day, there is nothing stopping you from purchasing a replacement patch lead and relocating the ONT yourself, but as soon as there is an issue you will be liable for the call out to repair or replace the lead and or ONT.