I'm having trouble getting my Pixel 4a to pick up a static DHCP reservation from the pi hole. It works fine for every other device on the network - Moto G8, random home automation devices, etc. Helps make it easier to view statistics - not really that important but curious why it's not working.

I've turned off MAC randomisation for my home network, so the MAC is always the same. The DHCP lease is 24 hours, but I made the change about three days ago. I have confirmed that my DNS and DHCP are both coming from the Pi Hole using the "IPConfig" app on my phone.

Any ideas? I've checked Pi Hole is at latest version.

Here's the pi hole UI - irrelevant parts removed sorry. I also deleted the last four digits of the device MAC, but I can confirm they're exactly the same (tested with copy / find)