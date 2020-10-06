Hi,

I had a Edgerouter Lite die and I'm trying to configure a Mikrotik in it's place but I'm having trouble with the static IP block that was provided from the ISP.

I need to allow two of the public IP addresses to accept port 8000 based on an allowed list of IP's, each public IP routes to a different internal server. I've tried 1 to 1 NAT configurations but think I must be missing something subtle.

The connection is UFB PPPOE, no VLAN tagging and the static block is routed to our main IP.

Should I be explicitly adding the static IP info somewhere in the Mikrotik?

Any help appreciated.

Cheers