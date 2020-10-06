Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Mikrotik Multiple Public IP's

jm3

jm3

#277298 6-Oct-2020 20:19
Hi,

 

I had a Edgerouter Lite die and I'm trying to configure a Mikrotik in it's place but I'm having trouble with the static IP block that was provided from the ISP.

 

I need to allow two of the public IP addresses to accept port 8000 based on an allowed list of IP's, each public IP routes to a different internal server. I've tried 1 to 1 NAT configurations but think I must be missing something subtle.

 

The connection is UFB PPPOE, no VLAN tagging and the static block is routed to our main IP.

 

Should I be explicitly adding the static IP info somewhere in the Mikrotik?

 

Any help appreciated.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

 

 

nztim
  #2580314 6-Oct-2020 20:35
No need to add the (I am assuming) /30 to an interfaces if its routed to your PPPoE you can just pick this up with nat rules to/from your server

For the mikrotik make sure MAC server and discovery is disabled on your WAN interface and also ensure Winbox and DNS and other ports are firewalled on your WAN interface.

