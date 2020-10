Can Pi-hole be set up to just block ads to one device on a network or does it affect the whole network?

I have got it installed and running on a Pi 3 and now I want to try to block ads going to my Nvidia Shield.

I have set a static IP for the Pi but now I am confused :-)

Do I need to make any changes on the router or can I just change the DNS on the Shield to point to the Pi?

Does the Pi need an ethernet connection or is WiFi OK?

The router is an HG659.

Many thanks.