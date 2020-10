Hi all,

Am in need of a little help. I have an FB7590 and Fritz 3000 repeater, which works fine, except that almost every device in the house has recently connected itself to the repeater, even those much closer to the router. The repeater's connection to the router is OK but not great, so having 6 or 7 devices using it is causing bandwidth problems. Is it possible to force a couple of them to use the router?

Thanks