quickymart

My wifi has been going flawlessly over my fibre connection for the better part of 2 years. Just in the last week, I've noticed buffering over wifi - which has never happened before.

Before I start going through diagnostics on the router (which has not had any settings changed at all), is there an app I can download to my Android smartphone, to see if a neighbour is on the same wifi channel as me? Some new people just moved in to one of the nearby properties, but before I make any changes I'd like to check/confirm first.

Thanks in advance :)