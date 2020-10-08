Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is there a Wifi interference testing app?
quickymart

#277338 8-Oct-2020 15:50
My wifi has been going flawlessly over my fibre connection for the better part of 2 years. Just in the last week, I've noticed buffering over wifi - which has never happened before.

 

Before I start going through diagnostics on the router (which has not had any settings changed at all), is there an app I can download to my Android smartphone, to see if a neighbour is on the same wifi channel as me? Some new people just moved in to one of the nearby properties, but before I make any changes I'd like to check/confirm first.

 

Thanks in advance :)

Oblivian
  #2581480 8-Oct-2020 16:01
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.farproc.wifi.analyzer&hl=en&gl=US - Mileage may vary, abandoned so some devices don't like the permissions

 

There was another with similar name that out of the blue he turned on push adverts - even when app was closed! And started peeving off people at 3am, including myself and really hurt his reviews. So that got removed. Now I look again they claim to have fixed it.. but not risking.

 

This appears to have some rave reviews too

 

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vrem.wifianalyzer&hl=en&gl=US 

 

 

 

 

scuwp
  #2581489 8-Oct-2020 16:21
I use Netspot.
Seems pretty good and good reviews. It was recommended on a top 10 list somewhere from recollection.




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

