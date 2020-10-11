Has anyone found a way of setting a static IP on the EZVIZ C6T Internet Camera? EZVIZ are a consumer sub-co of Hikvision.

I have several connected to the system via Cat6 (not wifi) and am setting up VLANs to segregate the IoT kit and improve generally security and need to designate static IPs to the cameras. Not a problem on all the other gear e.g. Google Home Minis, Chromecasts, Sony TV, Apple Airport Expresses etc. but the EZVIZ cameras are proving a challenge.

The way the system is configured, it's unfortunately not possible to run the cameras of separate physical ports on the router - hence the need for tagged VLANs.

Thanks & regards,