Static IP on EZVIZ C6T Internet PT Cameras?
#277372 11-Oct-2020 19:11
Has anyone found a way of setting a static IP on the EZVIZ C6T Internet Camera? EZVIZ are a consumer sub-co of Hikvision.

 

I have several connected to the system via Cat6 (not wifi) and am setting up VLANs to segregate the IoT kit and improve generally security and need to designate static IPs to the cameras. Not a problem on all the other gear e.g. Google Home Minis, Chromecasts, Sony TV, Apple Airport Expresses etc. but the EZVIZ cameras are proving a challenge.

 

The way the system is configured, it's unfortunately not possible to run the cameras of separate physical ports on the router - hence the need for tagged VLANs.

 

 

 

Thanks & regards,

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2582710 11-Oct-2020 19:25
Static allocation via DHCP. That's how I assign static addresses to most devices.

 

 

  #2582714 11-Oct-2020 19:37
OK ... thanks for the swift response. I've not tried that approach before but I'll give it a go and will have learnt something new in the process.

 

 

 

Many thanks,

