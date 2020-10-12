Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Powerline vs Wi-Fi adapter?
CrashAndBurn

461 posts

Ultimate Geek


#277376 12-Oct-2020 06:31
I have just moved into an apartment and due to the layout am unable to connect my HTPC via ethernet cable. I was initially thinking of buying a Wi-Fi adapter (USB or PCI-E) but then thought of Powerline adapters. 5 years ago, powerline adapters were a hit and miss based on reviews so was wondering if anyone has recent experience and recommendation? Hopefully, someone who used them in a multi-unit dwelling as I live in an apartment and have no clue if the circuit will play nice with it. I am looking at the 2 options below.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL48033/TP-Link-TL-PA8033PKIT-AV1300-Powerline-Kit-with-AC

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETAS0168/ASUS-USB-AC68-Dual-Band-AC1900-USB-Wireless-Adapte

 

 

 

 

sbiddle
29248 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2582807 12-Oct-2020 07:26
I've installed several of the TP-Link adapters and found them to work well. They're on the pricier side because they also have an AP at the client end - do you actually need this or just the EOP adapter with Ethernet out?

 

 

