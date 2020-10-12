CrashAndBurn

I have just moved into an apartment and due to the layout am unable to connect my HTPC via ethernet cable. I was initially thinking of buying a Wi-Fi adapter (USB or PCI-E) but then thought of Powerline adapters. 5 years ago, powerline adapters were a hit and miss based on reviews so was wondering if anyone has recent experience and recommendation? Hopefully, someone who used them in a multi-unit dwelling as I live in an apartment and have no clue if the circuit will play nice with it. I am looking at the 2 options below.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL48033/TP-Link-TL-PA8033PKIT-AV1300-Powerline-Kit-with-AC

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETAS0168/ASUS-USB-AC68-Dual-Band-AC1900-USB-Wireless-Adapte