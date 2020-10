Is this with Vodafone on VDSL?

If so you can't retain the landline & have the modem in bridge mode.

Vodafone have instructions on their site for putting the HG659 into bridge mode - under 'Advanced Settings' and 'Setting up bridge mode'

http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/27703/~/vodafone-wireless-modem-%28hg-659%29-user-guide