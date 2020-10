I've used dns4me.net for a while now.

I'm wondering if something like surfshark is better?

https://order.surfshark.com/

Will that do the same thing? the issue I have with DNS4ME is that it takes a while to change from Australia to New Zealand if I want to watch tvnz on demand for example.

Any experiences and feedback please.

dns4me costs just under $13 for 3 months.