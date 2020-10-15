Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Help spreading Google WiFi pucks through the house for better wifi
rodrigolinsr

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#278433 15-Oct-2020 11:06
Hello everybody,

 

This is my first post on GeekZone 🙂

 

I've lived for 4 years here in New Zealand in an apartment far north here in Auckland, Whangaparaoa, and never had access to Fibre internet there. I just moved into a house that is like 1km away from the apartment where it has support for Fibre! Then I hired the Ultrafast Fibre 900/400 with 2degrees, and they are about to install it here in the next couple of days.

 

The only problem now is that I don't think I'll get advantage of most of this speed if I don't setup my network correctly. The house I'm living in is a 2 storey house, and to make things worse, all the bedrooms (and my office) are upstair, while the Fibre OTN box and the router are located downstairs in the living room. Here's the floor plan for the house:

 

 

I have 3 Google WiFi points available to distribute through the house. I'm keen to buy one more if it'd make a difference. Do you guys have recommendations on where I would put them? I'll definitely need to plug one of them directly into the router, which will leave me with just 2 available to put upstairs 😓. Would you guys recommend another setup (which would not be that expensive)?

 

Thanks in advance for all the help I might get! Cheers!

Dulouz
703 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2585878 15-Oct-2020 12:24
I had a similar situation. I have 4 google wifi for a large house. What I did was just use trial and error and test the connection strength using the Google app. It a bit of fine-tuning but got there in the end.




Amanon

rodrigolinsr

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2585885 15-Oct-2020 12:42
Dulouz:

 

I had a similar situation. I have 4 google wifi for a large house. What I did was just use trial and error and test the connection strength using the Google app. It a bit of fine-tuning but got there in the end.

 

 

 

 

Yeah, I think that's what I'll need to do in the end. I'll need to buy another one to have 3 here upstairs, due too many walls blocking the signal. I did a quick test leaving just one in the living room plugged in and came here upstairs to the master bedroom, the signal strength is not that bad. The only problem is how much bandwidth they'll use to propagate the mesh network.

 

 

 

 

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

 
 
 
 


sbiddle
29257 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2585891 15-Oct-2020 12:47
Do you have data outlets in the house? If you do you're crazy to be using a mesh solution and should opt for a proper cabled AP solution which will be vastly superior.

 

 

rodrigolinsr

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2585892 15-Oct-2020 12:52
sbiddle:

 

Do you have data outlets in the house? If you do you're crazy to be using a mesh solution and should opt for a proper cabled AP solution which will be vastly superior.

 

 

Unfortunately no, this house was built in the early 2000's and don't have any data outlets. If I knew how to properly pass cables through, I could try and use the TV antena outlets to pass some ethernet cables through them (I don't watch freeview TV at all) and have a proper cabled solution for upstairs.

