rodrigolinsr

Hello everybody,

This is my first post on GeekZone 🙂

I've lived for 4 years here in New Zealand in an apartment far north here in Auckland, Whangaparaoa, and never had access to Fibre internet there. I just moved into a house that is like 1km away from the apartment where it has support for Fibre! Then I hired the Ultrafast Fibre 900/400 with 2degrees, and they are about to install it here in the next couple of days.

The only problem now is that I don't think I'll get advantage of most of this speed if I don't setup my network correctly. The house I'm living in is a 2 storey house, and to make things worse, all the bedrooms (and my office) are upstair, while the Fibre OTN box and the router are located downstairs in the living room. Here's the floor plan for the house:

I have 3 Google WiFi points available to distribute through the house. I'm keen to buy one more if it'd make a difference. Do you guys have recommendations on where I would put them? I'll definitely need to plug one of them directly into the router, which will leave me with just 2 available to put upstairs 😓. Would you guys recommend another setup (which would not be that expensive)?

Thanks in advance for all the help I might get! Cheers!