Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Internet options for a Caravan via 4G?
danielparker

106 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#278503 20-Oct-2020 09:50
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

As of yesterday I own a Caravan. It will live on a campsite in the Coromandel. It has 240v power. I want to have the option to work there 'from home' on the odd occasion. I have access to perminantly connected machines via VPN/SSH/VNC etc to do any 'heavy lifting'.. long running tasks etc..

 

I'm with 2 Degrees for my mobile phone (Huawei P30 Pro), and was planning on data sharing with my 'MiFi' (Huawei E5573).. Heres the issue:

 

Walking around the site, my coverage on my phone goes from 1 Bar to 'No Service' on a regular basis. So there is signal there.. its just poor.

 

My first idea was to get an external antenna, and connect it to the E5573 (it has 2 ports, and supports B28 (700mhz)).. and hopefully have reliable data.. and then connect to my phone over WiFi and enable WiFi Calling for voice calls.

 

Then I started reading and wonder if there is a better solution.. (like a Huawei B618.. with a couple of external antennas?)

 

Im happy to spend some money here.. just want to try and get the best speed I can, and stable. I would prefer not to change provider if possible.. 

 

So, Im looking for what people think might be the 'gold standard' in this situation, with the limited information above.

 

Thanks in advance.

 

Daniel

 

 

Create new topic
trig42
5044 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2588137 20-Oct-2020 10:22
Send private message quote this post

What side of the Coromandel?

 

You may find another provider offers better signal.

Linux
6910 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2588144 20-Oct-2020 10:37
Send private message quote this post

Narrow down ' Coromandel ' and check out the coverage map of the carriers for this location

 
 
 
 


danielparker

106 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2588150 20-Oct-2020 10:43
Send private message quote this post

Specifically 'Long Bay'.. about 3km from Coromandel township.

 

I have looked at coverage maps.. 

 

I guess what I am asking is what would be the best approach, no matter who the carrier was.. via 3G/4G or is that to vague? I would like to stick with 2 Degrees if possible. (Do they still roam to Vodafones network?)

 

Daniel

Linux
6910 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2588153 20-Oct-2020 10:53
Send private message quote this post

I have used 2degrees around Coromandel about 2 years back and really had no issues with 4G at all, I bet the 4G coverage is even better now

andrewcnz
937 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2588156 20-Oct-2020 11:08
Send private message quote this post

Probably a Huawei B618 with an external antenna,  2degrees have own sites in area. Try pointing antenna in direction of Preeces Point. Cheers Andrew

cisconz
cisconz
1256 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2588228 20-Oct-2020 11:29
Send private message quote this post

The NZCMA (https://www.nzmca.org.nz/) has a deal with Wireless Nation (VF RBI) for caravan connections that could be useful.




Hmmmm

allan
1313 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2588231 20-Oct-2020 11:31
Send private message quote this post

Not sure if you are planning on becomming a member of the NZ Motor Caravan Assn (I don't think the "motor" part is a prerequisite), but they have a deal with Wireless Nation for wireless data that may be worth checking out - https://www.nzmca.org.nz/the-best-broadband-for-your-motorhome-or-caravan 

Create new topic





News »

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS1621+Â 
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32

NordVPN starts deploying colocated servers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 09:00

Google introduces Nest Wifi routers in New Zealand
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Orcon to bundle Google Nest Wifi router with new accounts
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.