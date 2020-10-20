danielparker

Hi,

As of yesterday I own a Caravan. It will live on a campsite in the Coromandel. It has 240v power. I want to have the option to work there 'from home' on the odd occasion. I have access to perminantly connected machines via VPN/SSH/VNC etc to do any 'heavy lifting'.. long running tasks etc..

I'm with 2 Degrees for my mobile phone (Huawei P30 Pro), and was planning on data sharing with my 'MiFi' (Huawei E5573).. Heres the issue:

Walking around the site, my coverage on my phone goes from 1 Bar to 'No Service' on a regular basis. So there is signal there.. its just poor.

My first idea was to get an external antenna, and connect it to the E5573 (it has 2 ports, and supports B28 (700mhz)).. and hopefully have reliable data.. and then connect to my phone over WiFi and enable WiFi Calling for voice calls.

Then I started reading and wonder if there is a better solution.. (like a Huawei B618.. with a couple of external antennas?)

Im happy to spend some money here.. just want to try and get the best speed I can, and stable. I would prefer not to change provider if possible..

So, Im looking for what people think might be the 'gold standard' in this situation, with the limited information above.

Thanks in advance.

Daniel