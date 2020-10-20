Hi all,

I have purchased a used Huawei B315s-607 off TradeMe with the idea of putting my data SIM into it to access and share my existing Spark mobile data when I am away in my camper. If I can get it going I will put an external antenna on it to get maximum signal. The modem was advertised as being able to be used with any SIM card - "The B315 lets you connect using prepaid 4G SIM cards." but I suspect the seller has taken this off the internet somewhere and this is not the case with the Spark models.

From what I have now read, I suspect this is not the case and I have wasted my money. I have factory reset the unit and with its SIM card that it came with, the WLAN light is red. When I put my prepaid SIM with prepay data into the modem, the light is blue and it shows three bars, but I cannot connect as it wants a dialup user and password. With my prepay card it shows a Cell ID, and various readings in dB for RSRQ, RSRP, RSSI and SINR.

From my reading on here and what Spark support told me, it appears that the modem is locked to the SIM that it came with, and has locked itself out as I've been playing with it. It also appears from my reading on here that others have had some success in using these with prepay SIM cards from other providers, so I am hopeful that with help I may be able to get this going.

I'm not adverse to buying a SIM from another provider if I can get a prepay data system to work, so I can load prepay data on when I need to use it when I am going away, rather than having to pay for a large data allowance for permanent use. I realise that Spark need to manage the load on towers which is why all the providers want the modems to be used at home, but all I am trying to do is to use my existing limited mobile broadband with a higher strength receiver that can utilise an external antenna rather than using that data in a cellphone or tablet with poorer reception.

Any ideas or suggestions would be appreciated!