Hey guys,

Putting in a new HikVision system for a client. They have an older Dahua PTZ they wouldn't mind reconnecting - all good, if only it didn't have borked firmware.

I suspect this may have been a parallel import/dodgy fimrware jobby. But it is at least online, just web interface is all screwy and a few functions aren't working from the current Dahua NVR, like the IR settings haha.

Who do you talk to about legit firmware, and can they check something like the serial?

Thanks!