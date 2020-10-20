Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth) Are DHCP Reservations on multiple sub-nets on a VLAN possible?
AndyT

54 posts

Master Geek


#279520 20-Oct-2020 21:02
I'm getting out of my depth again I'm afraid .... but here goes:

 

Background:

 

     

  1. ER-X with switch0 at IP 192.168.10.1
  2. UAP AC Lite on eth4 at static 192.168.10.50
  3. VLANs set up:

     

    • VLAN3 / switch0.3 / 192.168.30.1 ... for IoT clients
    • VLAN4 / switch0.4 / 192.168.40.1 ... for Security Cameras

 

I can ping all this from Terminal, so, so far OK

 

The difficulty I'm then having is to create DHCP reservations on VLAN3 of say 192.168.30.10 stating the MAC address for a Google Home Mini, or likewise on VLAN4 of 192.168.40.10 for one of the cameras, with EdgeOS showing an error message popping up saying "192.168.30.10 must be within subnet 192.168.10.0/24". If I could set this up I would then set some firewall rules around the Google units and cameras.

 

I've trawled all the usual web forums but cant find a simple answer, but my question is are DHCP reservations on multiple sub-nets on a VLAN possible, and if so, how do I go about it in EdgeOS?

 

Thanks & regards,

 

 

Inphinity
2578 posts

Uber Geek


  #2589580 20-Oct-2020 21:24
You should just be able to add a reservation to the DHCP pool that's serving the ranges for those VLANs. The error sounds like you're trying to add a reservation in the 192.168.30.0/24 range to a DHCP service that's only serving 192.168.10.0/24. Do you see multiple DHCP services, one for each VLAN?

AndyT

54 posts

Master Geek


  #2589592 20-Oct-2020 22:16
Thanks Inphinity.

 

Ive configured that VLAN DCHP services per the attached screenshots, which does what I think you are suggesting .... but it doesn't seem to work as when I check the client IPs they are still the old dynamic IPs well passed their lease renewals, rather than these statics.

 

 

Is there something I'm missing that I need to do to fire this all up?

 

 

 

Thanks & regards,

 

 

 

 

