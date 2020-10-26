Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Configuration with Google wifi
SomePostman

105 posts

Master Geek


#279601 26-Oct-2020 17:22
Send private message

Hi, a while back I got two Google wifi to provide the wifi for my house. But I don't think I've set it up the best way.

Currently it's plugged into one of the ports on the modem/router combo and down the other end of the house... But I'm basically putting a router inside a router? Do I need to turn the firewall off on the ISP router? Or put the Google wifi in the DMZ? I can turn off the ISP access point and make sure everything goes through the Google wifi?

I've been having problems gaming with my friends on ps4, and connecting to the server on far cry 5. I'm wondering if the double router set up is causing problems

sbiddle
29279 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2592132 26-Oct-2020 17:56
Send private message

If you happen to be with a RSP that does not require VLAN tagging then the Google WiFi can replace your RSP router and you should use this setup. If your RSP needs VLAN tagging your setup is the only way Google WiFi can be configured and you will have double NAT.

 

One of the (many) reasons Google WiFi was such a poor product and not something I'd ever recommend was the lack of VLAN tagging, it means it is far from ideal for most people in NZ on fibre where VLAN tagging is required.

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68851 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2592134 26-Oct-2020 17:57
Send private message

You could do a few things - just remember the new Google Nest Wifi now available in New Zealand via retail (or Orcon) solves these problems because it supports VLAN/PPPOE which is what the Google Wifi lacks - it can be plugged directly into the ONT (if using fibre) so you won't need the old router.




 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68851 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2592135 26-Oct-2020 18:01
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

If you happen to be with a RSP that does not require VLAN tagging then the Google WiFi can replace your RSP router and you should use this setup. If your RSP needs VLAN tagging your setup is the only way Google WiFi can be configured and you will have double NAT.

 

 

Another alternative if using fibre is to use a smart switch that allows you to set up VLAN tag on a port and no VLAN on the other ports. This way you could plug the VLAN port to the ONT and the router to the other port (I have done this to test non-VLAN compatible routers on fibre).

 

But if you have to buy a smart switch, it would be easier to sell your Google Wifi devices and get a Google Nest Wifi with native VLAN support. 




 

 

SomePostman

105 posts

Master Geek


  #2592136 26-Oct-2020 18:03
Send private message

Okay so sounds like I'm stuck with this set up. But should I turn off the firewall on the ISP router and just manage all that via the Google wifi interface?
Still driving my crazy far cry 5 isn't working so might have to set up some port forwarding

cyril7
7841 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2592138 26-Oct-2020 18:08
Send private message

Hi, just happens i have recently had to deal with four folk in your situation and complained of issues relating to having to double nat. To fix the situation is quite simple, just put a simple managed switch in front of the Google WiFi to drop the vlan and your sorted. If you have multiple Google WiFi points (ie downstream mesh units) then you can also optimise the solution by using wired back haul rather than compromise wireless spectrum to to the back haul.

 

Whilst Google WiFi is not my preferred solution I can also understand its attractiveness, at the end of the day it does work well as long as you work within its requirements. In general it has no major limitations as long as you play within what it requires.

 

Feel free to PM to understand how best to set your system up.

 

Cyril

SomePostman

105 posts

Master Geek


  #2592141 26-Oct-2020 18:18
Send private message

Thanks for the replies. I'm not as technical as you guys so sorry if this is a dumb question... But can I basically turn off the router and make it just act like a switch?

