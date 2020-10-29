Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Changing the subnet for a Huawei HG659 router
gzjdoe

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#279636 29-Oct-2020 13:41
Hi team

 

I have replaced my ISP router from a "FritzBox 7490" to a "Huawei Home Gateway HG659". The previous router had been supplied by 2degrees and the new one is supplied by BigPipe (if that information is relevant).

 

My home setup is all based on the Unifi network devices. So I usually have my Unifi devices connected to the ISP router and I connect everything via the Unifi network. In a gist this is what I have:

 

Internet > ISP Router > Unifi USG > Unifi Switch > Unifi Access Points

 

My Unifi USG (and all my devices) are on the 192.168.1.x subnet, and the previous ISP router was on 192.168.178.x subnet. So my Unifi USG would get an WAN IP on the 178.x range, but would act as a DHCP server on the 1.x range.

 

Now the new Huawei router is also on the 1.x range, which is making my Unifi network inaccessible. I thought I could simply change the ISP router's LAN interface details to a different range, but I can't seem to make it work. If I change the LAN Interface IP on the picture below I can't save the settings at the same time as when I need to change the DHCP server, which causes the router to become inaccessible as well. Could someone help me find the right settings?

 

 

If I select to manually configure the DNS server these options become available:

 

Gordy7
1147 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2593332 29-Oct-2020 14:24
I am no expert.... but breaking the task of changing the HG659 in to simple process may help....

 

Hook a computer LAN (on say 192.168.1.2) into a LAN port of the HG659 and browse to HG659 on 192.168.1.1,

 

Change the HG659 LAN from 192.168.1.1 to 192.168.174.1 and save and restart the HG659.

 

Change your computer LAN to 192.168.174.2.... you should then be able to find the HG659 on the 174 subnet.

 

You might have to do some other stuff as well... but this would be my first step.

 

I am not familiar with the Unifi USG but  it must be acting as a router to get from subnet .174.x to .1.x. 

 

 




Gordy

 

yitz
1491 posts

Uber Geek


  #2593336 29-Oct-2020 14:33
What are you trying to change it to? Some of the adjacent ranges like 192.168.2.x  192.168.3.x 192.168.4.x are reserved and hardcoded for its guest wifi functionality (when enabled).

 

If it was me since Bigpipe don't do VoIP so why not just leave in the FRITZ!Box... 

 

 

 
 
 
 


gzjdoe

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2593339 29-Oct-2020 14:47
Thanks for the replies.

 

@Gordy7, this is exactly what I did. I changed under "LAN interface settings" the IP address to 192.168.178.1. But after doing that I couldn't connect to the Huawei router anymore. That's why I believe I have to change the DHCP server settings too. But what are you suggesting is for me to use a fixed IP address on my computer so that I can bypass the DHCP server?

 

 

 

@yitz I'd rather keep the Fritzbox as well. But today I had Chorus come to my home to install Fibre and the Fritzbox is not connecting to the Internet, even after a hard reset. The Chorus technician said that I should plug the ONT cable into the LAN1 port on the Fritzbox and the settings should come through, but so far nothing. So I am trying the other ISP router I had lying around at home instead.

Lias
4257 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2593343 29-Oct-2020 14:51
Why not just take the Huawei out of the picture entirely and use the USG?

 

*edit* Also pretty sure that range is hard coded in many of those cheap Huawei routers and you can't change it short of somewhat extreme measures like modifying firmware. 




gzjdoe

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2593356 29-Oct-2020 15:04
@Lias Good point, I haven't considered that. Is there nothing that I'll be missing from the ISP modem by connecting the ONT directly to the USG? I'll give it a try when I get back home.

sbiddle
29286 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2593404 29-Oct-2020 15:26
gzjdoe:

 

@Lias Good point, I haven't considered that. Is there nothing that I'll be missing from the ISP modem by connecting the ONT directly to the USG? I'll give it a try when I get back home.

 

 

No.

 

There is not a single reason in the world why you'd configure your USG behind another router like you have been doing. Depending on exactly how you have things configured you'll also benefit from no longer having double NAT.

 

 

Gordy7
1147 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2593448 29-Oct-2020 15:36
gzjdoe:

 

@Gordy7, this is exactly what I did. I changed under "LAN interface settings" the IP address to 192.168.178.1. But after doing that I couldn't connect to the Huawei router anymore. That's why I believe I have to change the DHCP server settings too. But what are you suggesting is for me to use a fixed IP address on my computer so that I can bypass the DHCP server?

 

 

Yes... as a first step with a computer LAN hard configured to the subnet you are try to set up in the HG659 to see if you can change the HG659 to the 174 subnet.

 

But as others have suggested the HG659 may have peculiarities and not let you work with subnet 174 at all.

 

I have only ever used the HG659 LAN on .1.1 or .1.254.

 

 




Gordy

 

halper86
278 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2593460 29-Oct-2020 15:39
Bigpipe is NOT VLAN tagged like 2degrees was..

