Hi guys! I've gotten a lot of help by searching these forums over the years, so Im hoping someon out there can helpme.

I recently switched from 2degrees to My Republic and cannot for the life of me get my Tp-link Archer C1200 to connect. The very generic third party instructions just say to use dynamic IP with a blank MAC address and hostname. no vlan tagging. Im not even 100% sure Ive turned off tagging. There is an option for iptv/vlan with I have disabled.

Has anyone out the used this router with them?

If not can anyone recommend a solid router that will work no issues?

Cheers!