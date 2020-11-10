I'm looking at what to buy for our new home build network, and it seems Ubiquiti have a good range of products.

For the wiring I've planned:

2 dual sockets in each of: home office, master bedroom and media room.

1 socket in the ceiling for a projector in the media room, and thinking of a couple more ceiling socks around the house for Wi-Fi maybe.

2 quad sockets in the living area, in the two potential places people could put the TV etc.

1 socket in the kitchen (smart speaker maybe).

2 dual sockets in the dining area.

1 socket by the door for a smart doorbell.

Some cables will run to locations around the house to be used for security cameras mounting to the soffits.

Ignoring the camera runs, that's 27 to 30 connections depending on putting more sockets in the ceiling or not for WiFi. With the cameras, I guess that's 33 to 36 connections or so.

They'll also be a HTPC / Shared Storage PC in the garage server cabinet.

Potentially having all Ubiquiti helps keep things easy to manage but I'm open to a mix or to look at anything people recommend.

We wouldn't want guests with Wi-Fi access to be able to access the HTPC / Shared Storage.

Keen for 3 or 4 10GbE ports on the switch (2 for the home office, one for the HTPC / Shared Storage).

Seems to make sense to have POE / POE+ for cameras, rather than the cameras having batteries. We'll have a UPS in the cabinet to help with any short power cuts.

Most cameras are outside but we may add a camera or two inside so it's important they be secure.

It seems like this is one possible setup:

UniFi Dream Machine Pro with Ubiquiti UniFi Switch Gen2 USW-Pro-48-POE and SPF+ 10GbE adapters.

Seems to tick all the boxes. Although the reviews of the Dream Machine Pro aren't very inspiring (in terms of software issues).

Part of another potential setup:

Unifi Security Gateway with UniFi Cloud Key Plus and then a cheap 8 port POE switch for the cameras, and other switch(es).

Cheaper, although it seems like turning on some of the more advanced security features on the gateway limits the performance.

Any thoughts or suggestions would be great :) I need to consider the Wi-Fi too, likely a Wi-Fi 6 mesh network (not a huge house though, 180 square meters single story, timber framing with internal insulation in some places).

Thanks!