I'm looking at what to buy for our new home build network, and it seems Ubiquiti have a good range of products.

 

For the wiring I've planned:

 

  • 2 dual sockets in each of: home office, master bedroom and media room.
  • 1 socket in the ceiling for a projector in the media room, and thinking of a couple more ceiling socks around the house for Wi-Fi maybe.
  • 2 quad sockets in the living area, in the two potential places people could put the TV etc.
  • 1 socket in the kitchen (smart speaker maybe).
  • 2 dual sockets in the dining area.
  • 1 socket by the door for a smart doorbell.
  • Some cables will run to locations around the house to be used for security cameras mounting to the soffits.

Ignoring the camera runs, that's 27 to 30 connections depending on putting more sockets in the ceiling or not for WiFi. With the cameras, I guess that's 33 to 36 connections or so.

 

They'll also be a HTPC / Shared Storage PC in the garage server cabinet.

 

Potentially having all Ubiquiti helps keep things easy to manage but I'm open to a mix or to look at anything people recommend.

 

  • We wouldn't want guests with Wi-Fi access to be able to access the HTPC / Shared Storage.
  • Keen for 3 or 4 10GbE ports on the switch (2 for the home office, one for the HTPC / Shared Storage).
  • Seems to make sense to have POE / POE+ for cameras, rather than the cameras having batteries. We'll have a UPS in the cabinet to help with any short power cuts.
  • Most cameras are outside but we may add a camera or two inside so it's important they be secure.

It seems like this is one possible setup:

 

UniFi Dream Machine Pro with Ubiquiti UniFi Switch Gen2 USW-Pro-48-POE and SPF+ 10GbE adapters.

 

Seems to tick all the boxes. Although the reviews of the Dream Machine Pro aren't very inspiring (in terms of software issues).

 

Part of another potential setup:

 

Unifi Security Gateway with UniFi Cloud Key Plus and then a cheap 8 port POE switch for the cameras, and other switch(es).

 

Cheaper, although it seems like turning on some of the more advanced security features on the gateway limits the performance.

 

Any thoughts or suggestions would be great :) I need to consider the Wi-Fi too, likely a Wi-Fi 6 mesh network (not a huge house though, 180 square meters single story, timber framing with internal insulation in some places).

 

Thanks!




My personal thoughts is the UDM is an expensive waste of time. For years we've told people not to buy "all-in-one" devices because they don't really excel at anything in particular. But then Ubiquiti do it, and suddenly it's an amazing idea.

 

The USG with a Unifi PoE switch will be a good combo - wouldn't worry about the cloud key.

 

If you are already running a file server, consider getting something like Unraid on to it and just run the Unifi controller and Unifi Vision (or whatever they call their NVR software these days) in a container or VM. Then you have the flexibility of adding other services too down the track.

 

For access points, look at the Unifi nanoHD (or Inwall HD for nice pretty finish). Fantastic access points.

Thanks, that's interesting to hear, and that the unifi cloud key plus isn't needed if I run the software on my server PC. And it would still work with their android app (seems to be called UniFi Protect)?

 

I can completely understand the idea of one device does everything ok but does nothing great. And given the reviews too, it sounds like I might do well to skip the UDM yeah.

 

About the USG, it sounds like turning on the security features really slows down the throughput. For example here where a review says if you "turn on IPS/IDS and the USG has to inspect and process every packet, which brings throughput down to around 85 Mbps." As a home user, should I worry about not turning on things like that? Not that 85 Mbps is slow by any means, but it seems slower than the fibre (speed tests aside, in the real world maybe the difference is not noticeable?). I see the USG Pro raises performance to 250 Mbps.

 

Thanks for the tips on the access points too, I'll check those out :)




