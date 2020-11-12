Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Help, need a 4-5 port switch with at least 2x10G ports
ProbablyAGeek

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#279853 12-Nov-2020 16:54
Hi,

 

I moved into a new flat a few months ago and the ONT was installed in another flatmates bedroom. UFF said it's going to cost 2K to move it to where we've set up our office. 

 

Currently I have a cable running out the bedroom window to get to the office where the router and everything else is.

 

I am wanting to upgrade to an XGSONT and have a few secondary connections on it so I can do some testing for work from home (better than going into the office at midnight...)

 

I would rather not annoy the flatmates and have multiple cables going out the window so was thinking about getting a pair of VLAN capable (bonus points if it supports double tagging) switches, one for the office and one for the bedroom.

 

 

 

I'm thinking it'll go something like this https://ibb.co/VMMgG85

 

Problem is the ONT expects VLAN tagged packets (I can change that but I'd rather not), so I'm wanting the switch to push a second tag on top, it'll get sent through the trunk port and the other switch will pop that outer tag. This is so for the devices at either end it'll look like they're directly connected. 

 

The MikroTik Switch CRS305-1G-4S+IN (https://www.gowifi.co.nz/switches/crs305-1g-4s-in.html) looks promising, I'm familiar with MikroTik and know they're fairly customisable.

 

Just wondering if anyone has used one before and know it'll do what I want? I.e does the switching chipset/ASIC support vlan tags or even double tagging (having to go through the CPU for tagging will kill the throughput), does SwOS support this kind of tagging?.

 

Or is there something else you guys suggest? Will need at least 2 10G ports, I'm not fussed it it's RJ45 or SFP+ 

 

TIA

 

Double bonus points if you guys know of a cheap UPS that'll run an ONT and Switch for a couple hours

OzoneNZ
53 posts

Master Geek


  #2602942 12-Nov-2020 17:32
Can vouch for the CRS305, have had one on my desk for getting a 10G link from our equipment rack to my desk and love it!

 

Wouldn't even bother trying SwOS out, fairly sure mine came preinstalled with RouterOS anyway

 

 

 

As far as I know all CRS3xx series support hardware-offloaded VLAN tagging/switching, but I can't say 100% for sure on the CRS305 as I've only tested it on my CRS328.

 

There is "Hardware Offload" status indicators in the GUI of my CRS305 so I would presume it is supported

