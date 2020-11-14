Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Unifi USG - cannot connect from controller. At wits end.
josephhinvest

www.hinve.st
1353 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#279876 14-Nov-2020 10:32
Send private message

Bought a second hand usg, a new switch and AP. All good.

Current setup, in total.

Mac connected to USG lan 1 port. USG wan connected to ONT.

I CAN connect to usg at 192.168.1.1 with user/pass ubnt/ubnt. I have configured it for internet.
I can see “congrats, gateway connected to internet”. This seems all ok.

I can run the Unifi controller app. It works. I click “launch a browser to manage the network”
It loads a login screen at localhost:8443 with username and password fields.

No username or password will work. Have tried and tried. Forgot password button does not result in a password reset email. What do I do now?

TIA

Cheers,
Joseph

Create new topic
josephhinvest

www.hinve.st
1353 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2603667 14-Nov-2020 11:33
Send private message quote this post

Head explodes. Deleted and reinstalled the Unifi controller app. Now can log in.

Create new topic





