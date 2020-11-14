Current setup, in total.
Mac connected to USG lan 1 port. USG wan connected to ONT.
I CAN connect to usg at 192.168.1.1 with user/pass ubnt/ubnt. I have configured it for internet.
I can see “congrats, gateway connected to internet”. This seems all ok.
I can run the Unifi controller app. It works. I click “launch a browser to manage the network”
It loads a login screen at localhost:8443 with username and password fields.
No username or password will work. Have tried and tried. Forgot password button does not result in a password reset email. What do I do now?
TIA
Cheers,
Joseph