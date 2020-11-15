boostinu13

Hello I would like to add Wake on Lan to my home computer to access it from work without just leaving it on.

I have watched a few videos and read a few forums with no luck.

I have -

A static IP

Computer hooked up by ethernet cable

Computer goes to sleep/hibernate

Vodafone Ultra Hub.

GA-78MLT-USB3 6.0 Motherboard

So far I have

- Network Sharing -> change adapter settings -> config -> Power ->Allow all the options. I only have a Ethernet network connect option, no local area or anything. See hidden files is on.

- On the router the only thing I have done is gone to settings -> Lan -> Added Static DHCP - Home Network. The IP address I used in this option was the IPv4 found from ipconfig.

I believe it is on in the BIOS I could not see a direct WOL option, just a wake up from radio broadcast.

Any help would be amazing. I am not great with this stuff.

Thank you.