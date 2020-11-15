Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wake on Lan help
boostinu13

27 posts

Geek


#279885 15-Nov-2020 08:24
Hello I would like to add Wake on Lan to my home computer to access it from work without just leaving it on. 

 

I have watched a few videos and read a few forums with no luck.  

 

 

 

I have -

 

A static IP

 

Computer hooked up by ethernet cable

 

Computer goes to sleep/hibernate

 

Vodafone Ultra Hub.

 

GA-78MLT-USB3 6.0 Motherboard

 

 

 

So far I have 

 

- Network Sharing -> change adapter settings -> config -> Power ->Allow all the options.  I only have a Ethernet network connect option, no local area or anything.  See hidden files is on. 

 

 

 

- On the router the only thing I have done is gone to settings -> Lan -> Added Static DHCP - Home Network. The IP address I used in this option was the IPv4 found from ipconfig. 

 

 

 

I believe it is on in the BIOS I could not see a direct WOL option, just a wake up from radio broadcast. 

 

 

 

Any help would be amazing. I am not great with this stuff. 

 

 

 

Thank you. 

cyril7
7872 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2603971 15-Nov-2020 08:31
hi, so does it wake when you try connect to it from within the home lan?

 

Also I see you have not mentioned if you have a port forward, or do you have some vpn tech not mentioned, the ultra hub supports none of use.

 

How do you intend to remote access the machine, if not done correctly you can create serious security issues for yourself.

 

Cyril

boostinu13

27 posts

Geek


  #2603972 15-Nov-2020 08:34
Hello and thank you for the reply.  I use pulseway and yes that does wake it when I am on the home network (had not set anything up besides the app/programme and no static IP).

 

I have not port forwarded as that is a foreign concept to me (heard but never done). Not sure what I would actually enter into port forward.  No VPN here.  

 

I just want to use an app to turn the pc on, and then either use plex web based or Team viewer to connect which I use currently if I leave the PC on.

 

 

 

Thank you. 

 
 
 
 


cyril7
7872 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2603974 15-Nov-2020 08:40
Hi, not farmiliar with pulseway, but I presume you have it somehow stimulate traffic to the pc to wake it, how do you intend pulseway to do the same from outside the network, as it has no way into the lan to create traffic to wake the machine.

 

Sorry but a little unsure how you are using this pulseway monitoring app remotely and a little unsure how you can cause it to wake the machine unless its running on another machine in the network that you have remote access to in advance to cause it to wake the machine in question.

 

Cyril

boostinu13

27 posts

Geek


  #2603975 15-Nov-2020 08:44
Pulseway is just a general app.  I have it installed on my computer and the app on my phone. If the pc is asleep and i am on the same network it can wake it.

 

 

 

For WOL outside of my home I will use any app suggested

cyril7
7872 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2603978 15-Nov-2020 08:53
Hi, got it, so you will need something inside your lan to achieve that, based on what you have I have no idea. If it were me I would simple ssh into my network via a port forward and tickle the machine with a ping, but in your case you might expose your network, so I would not recommend that unless you know what you are doing.

 

Other question is why not leave the pc on all the time albeit with the monitor slept, or better move the plex server to a low power solution such as a NAS that can run 24x7 and not consume too much power.

 

Cyril

BarTender
3218 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2603986 15-Nov-2020 09:59
If you don’t know what you’re doing then you can quickly expose your internal network to the internet which can be very dangerous and quickly get you malware or viruses.
Easiest and safest way is to have a raspberry Pi or similar running OpenVPN or WireGuard as a VPN app. Then you can port forward the VPN port to your Pi from the internet. Then VPN in and on the Pi run etherboot or wol or similar wake on lan app to wake them up.
That is exactly how I do it, and getting a functional VPN into your internal network is the first step.




