Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)22AWG Cat5E ?
olivernz

222 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#279904 16-Nov-2020 11:45
Send private message quote this post

Hi all

 

Got a question for the networking savvy here. I'm building a new house and thinking of what Ethernet cabling to put where. Current plan is to put (at least) one Cat6 and one Cat7 cable in each room with an extra Cat6 unattached as backup + lots of camera stuff and ceiling mounted Wifi, lights,.... I always joke that my ethernet cabling everywhere will add R1.2 to the insulation ;-)

 

In the process of researching I came across a site that said they ran cat5E for all cameras and IoT stuff because it was 22AWG and hence better for PoE than Cat6+. I have NEVER seen 22AWG cat5E cable! Or any Ethernet cabling that is 22AWG. Is that a thing? The only cat5E I know of is 24AWG and since Cat6 is 23AWG IT should be better for PoE right? Or am I getting something wrong?

 

And is there some formal guidance in NZ how to install network cabling in homes? Any restrictions? 
Also is it worthwhile putting in flexible conduit in slab or ceiling to all rooms just for future expandabililty or is that too much? Experiences? Any don't do's?

 

Sorry for the barrage of questions but Google and Youtube haven't been much help so far.

 

Cheers
Oliver

Create new topic
OzoneNZ
54 posts

Master Geek


  #2604642 16-Nov-2020 12:05
Send private message quote this post

Pretty sure 24 AWG is all you need for PoE up to 100 metres, increasing the wire gauge beyond that apparently just has the effect of lowering the heating effect of the PoE voltage across the cable

 

I can't feel any heat at all on my 24 AWG CAT5E cables running my UniFi access points so no idea why anyone would be concerned temperature differences that small anyway

 

 

 

23 AWG CAT6A is already one gauge thicker than the recommended gauge for PoE, so 22 AWG CAT5E sounds like a colossal downgrade to me. Much lower cable bandwidth, no internal pair separator, increased crosstalk, no guaranteed 10 Gbit connectivity.

cyril7
7875 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2604662 16-Nov-2020 12:25
Send private message quote this post

Hi, the standards that dicatate cat5e and cat6 dont actually state (as best I recall) what gauge wire you must use, in particular cat6 does not dictate that you must use 23 AWG over 24.

 

However manufactures find they meet ClassE (ie 500MHz characterisation) for cat6 cables easier if they use 23 AWG than AWG 24, as a result some manufactures infact produce compliant cat6 using AWG 24 stock, it all depends on the actual build.

 

I have not seen AWG 22, and from experience I suggest standard AWG 23 for cameras and IoT devices is perfectly fine. As mentioned the only reason for whoever would have suggested AWG 22 is to allow better POE power handling ability.

 

Cyril

 
 
 
 


olivernz

222 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2604676 16-Nov-2020 12:34
Send private message quote this post

As I said, never ever heard of 22AWG Ethernet cables. 23AWG is already a bit wider and firmer so how would you mange 22AWG? I think the guy just made a solid mistake. Which is odd as it was a reputable site (can't find the link right now) but thought I'd ask. I am intending just doing everything Cat6 (not cat6A as that is about as hard to install as the Cat7 stuff! The Cat7 will only go where I absolutely need it or the distances are longer than 25m). Yes, there is 24AWG Cat6 but if I have the option of 23AWG I'll just go with that. More copper more electrons ;-)

cyril7
7875 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2604679 16-Nov-2020 12:37
Send private message quote this post

Hi, was not suggesting you install 24 AWG Cat6, simply pointing out that the performance standards dont state what gauge you must use, you can use whatever you want to meet the standard.

 

Why exactly do you need cat7 for runs over 25m, from my experience cat6 will do 10G well beyond 25m, infact twice that. If you really want to future proof and provide superiour performance then put some SM fibre in instead.

 

Cyril

Create new topic





News »

Synology unveils DVA3221 Deep Learning NVR
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:51

Fraudulent Minecraft-related apps deceive millions of Google Play users
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:46

More than $43 million donated to over 1,000 charities by Vodafone NZ
Posted 11-Nov-2020 12:09

Customer feedback tool launches health protection screens
Posted 11-Nov-2020 10:00

Sprout offering seed capital investment opportunity to agtech and foodtech start-ups
Posted 10-Nov-2020 13:08

Xbox ANZ to livestream next-generation Xbox launch from Queenstown
Posted 6-Nov-2020 12:35

Fitbit data shows COVID-19 pandemic affected health and fitness routines
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:27

Fibre cable connecting Sydney with Hamilton opens for internet traffic
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:09

Philips Projection launching two new PicoPix portable projectors
Posted 4-Nov-2020 08:41

Perfect storm will lead to disruptive plays in the New Zealand telco market
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:13

Google and Spark deliver no-cost digital skills training for SMEs
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:06

Chorus confirm Hyperfibre available across New Zealand now
Posted 2-Nov-2020 13:37

Vodafone enables 5G roaming - for when international travel comes
Posted 30-Oct-2020 15:03

Spark awards funding to Kiwi businesses in 5G funding initiative
Posted 30-Oct-2020 14:58

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.