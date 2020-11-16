Hi all

Got a question for the networking savvy here. I'm building a new house and thinking of what Ethernet cabling to put where. Current plan is to put (at least) one Cat6 and one Cat7 cable in each room with an extra Cat6 unattached as backup + lots of camera stuff and ceiling mounted Wifi, lights,.... I always joke that my ethernet cabling everywhere will add R1.2 to the insulation ;-)

In the process of researching I came across a site that said they ran cat5E for all cameras and IoT stuff because it was 22AWG and hence better for PoE than Cat6+. I have NEVER seen 22AWG cat5E cable! Or any Ethernet cabling that is 22AWG. Is that a thing? The only cat5E I know of is 24AWG and since Cat6 is 23AWG IT should be better for PoE right? Or am I getting something wrong?

And is there some formal guidance in NZ how to install network cabling in homes? Any restrictions?

Also is it worthwhile putting in flexible conduit in slab or ceiling to all rooms just for future expandabililty or is that too much? Experiences? Any don't do's?

Sorry for the barrage of questions but Google and Youtube haven't been much help so far.

Cheers

Oliver