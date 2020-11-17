Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Android Tablet PoE
pchs

149 posts

Master Geek


#279929 17-Nov-2020 15:51
Send private message quote this post

Hey

 

Has anyone come across an adaptor that can provide ethernet + PoE charging to a Android tablet? 

 

Cheers

 

 

Create new topic
bignose
131 posts

Master Geek


  #2605580 17-Nov-2020 15:56
Send private message quote this post

https://www.tripplite.com/poe-to-usb-micro-b-rj45-active-splitter-802af-48v-to-5v-1a-raspberry-pi-up-to-328ft-100m~NPOESPLG5VMU

 

 

pchs

149 posts

Master Geek


  #2605581 17-Nov-2020 15:57
Send private message quote this post

Thank You!

 
 
 
 


bignose
131 posts

Master Geek


  #2605585 17-Nov-2020 16:00
Send private message quote this post

there's also this if you need >5W - but you'd need to mess around to change the dc barrel connector to microusb

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETLEL3002/LevelOne-POS-3000-5-12V-DC-Gigabit-High-Power-PoE

Dynamic
2915 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2605587 17-Nov-2020 16:05
Send private message quote this post

That's a great gadget.  Now that I know it exists, I'm sure I can find a use case for it.  :)

 

This one only has a 1A (5w) supply which *may* not quite be enough for a tablet.  Hopefully it is, or you may have to hunt for one that can supply a little more power.... it looks like  INS-3AF-USB can do 2A (10w).  I can see one in stock in my list of NZ suppliers.




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

bignose
131 posts

Master Geek


  #2605588 17-Nov-2020 16:09
Send private message quote this post

Dynamic:

 

looks like  INS-3AF-USB can do 2A (10w).  I can see one in stock in my list of NZ suppliers.

 

 

 

 

INS-3AF-USB _only_ outputs USB power - no ethernet thru (and the original query was for a device that gave both power and data out)

 

big question is whether the OP actually wanted something that presented the data ON the usb (so effectively a combo usb ethernet adaptor and poe to usb 5v adaptor) - since I can't think of many android tablets with ethernet ports (the device I originally posted is mainly aimed ar r-pi's etc)

pchs

149 posts

Master Geek


  #2605590 17-Nov-2020 16:11
Send private message quote this post

bignose:

 

Dynamic:

 

looks like  INS-3AF-USB can do 2A (10w).  I can see one in stock in my list of NZ suppliers.

 

 

 

 

INS-3AF-USB _only_ outputs USB power - no ethernet thru (and the original query was for a device that gave both power and data out)

 

 

 

 

Yup application is to show Unifi Cameras on screen 24/7 - so takes the load off Wifi and should be a bit more stable hardwired in. 

Dynamic
2915 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2605591 17-Nov-2020 16:12
Send private message quote this post

Thank you @bignose, I'd not spotted that detail.




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 
 
 
 


pchs

149 posts

Master Geek


  #2605595 17-Nov-2020 16:17
Send private message quote this post

bignose:

 

https://www.tripplite.com/poe-to-usb-micro-b-rj45-active-splitter-802af-48v-to-5v-1a-raspberry-pi-up-to-328ft-100m~NPOESPLG5VMU

 

 

 

 

 

 

Actually on a second look, that is not quite what I am after, I'm after something that combines charging and ethernet across the Micro USB port, I know you can connect ethernet to the USB port on android tablets separately, but after something that combines power and ethernet from a PoE switch....

Create new topic





News »

NVIDIA announces A100 80GB GPU for AI supercomputing
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:31

NVIDIA DGX Station A100 offers researchers AI data Centre-in-a-box
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:26

NVIDIA announces Mellanox Inï¬niBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:21

Synology unveils DVA3221 Deep Learning NVR
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:51

Fraudulent Minecraft-related apps deceive millions of Google Play users
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:46

More than $43 million donated to over 1,000 charities by Vodafone NZ
Posted 11-Nov-2020 12:09

Customer feedback tool launches health protection screens
Posted 11-Nov-2020 10:00

Sprout offering seed capital investment opportunity to agtech and foodtech start-ups
Posted 10-Nov-2020 13:08

Xbox ANZ to livestream next-generation Xbox launch from Queenstown
Posted 6-Nov-2020 12:35

Fitbit data shows COVID-19 pandemic affected health and fitness routines
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:27

Fibre cable connecting Sydney with Hamilton opens for internet traffic
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:09

Philips Projection launching two new PicoPix portable projectors
Posted 4-Nov-2020 08:41

Perfect storm will lead to disruptive plays in the New Zealand telco market
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:13

Google and Spark deliver no-cost digital skills training for SMEs
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:06

Chorus confirm Hyperfibre available across New Zealand now
Posted 2-Nov-2020 13:37








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.