Has anyone come across an adaptor that can provide ethernet + PoE charging to a Android tablet?
there's also this if you need >5W - but you'd need to mess around to change the dc barrel connector to microusb
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETLEL3002/LevelOne-POS-3000-5-12V-DC-Gigabit-High-Power-PoE
That's a great gadget. Now that I know it exists, I'm sure I can find a use case for it. :)
This one only has a 1A (5w) supply which *may* not quite be enough for a tablet. Hopefully it is, or you may have to hunt for one that can supply a little more power.... it looks like INS-3AF-USB can do 2A (10w). I can see one in stock in my list of NZ suppliers.
looks like INS-3AF-USB can do 2A (10w). I can see one in stock in my list of NZ suppliers.
INS-3AF-USB _only_ outputs USB power - no ethernet thru (and the original query was for a device that gave both power and data out)
big question is whether the OP actually wanted something that presented the data ON the usb (so effectively a combo usb ethernet adaptor and poe to usb 5v adaptor) - since I can't think of many android tablets with ethernet ports (the device I originally posted is mainly aimed ar r-pi's etc)
Yup application is to show Unifi Cameras on screen 24/7 - so takes the load off Wifi and should be a bit more stable hardwired in.
https://www.tripplite.com/poe-to-usb-micro-b-rj45-active-splitter-802af-48v-to-5v-1a-raspberry-pi-up-to-328ft-100m~NPOESPLG5VMU
Actually on a second look, that is not quite what I am after, I'm after something that combines charging and ethernet across the Micro USB port, I know you can connect ethernet to the USB port on android tablets separately, but after something that combines power and ethernet from a PoE switch....