iamsammajor

Dear All,

the long story started when I realised I cant access normal Chinese website that i usually go to, like Taobao, Alicloud, Baidu or JD... the list goes on.

initially I thought that was ISP problem, so I got my friend who is with the same ISP to do some test and he has not issue at all.

I move back to the Fritzbox thinking it was router, but had no luck.

Tried the VPN and all websites seems working once connected to VPN.

it got me thinking it might be something to do with my static IP.

rang 2degree to temporary lift my static IP and everything seems working fine.

so my question is

does the symptom indicate I was under any attack? as I do need Static IP so my parent could steam from my plex server.

im trying to see what I could do to prevent it from happening again, if it does indicate it was.

thanks advance and sorry im not really good at telling story.

Cheers,

Sam