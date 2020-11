Was going through my PbTech order history and happened to look at the RT2600ac order and existing pricing. Ordered it for $360 Aug 2019. Today it's selling for $451.95. 😱

I remember looking at amazon for the same router and the price was the same at the time so made sense to order local. Amazon still selling them for $360 incl nzd shipping and customs. So why the big leap in cost locally?