#279996 21-Nov-2020 12:09
I have back myself into a bit of of a corner and its becoming an unmanage situation now so I am reaching out here to see if there is a better way of doing things.

 

Current sutuation

 

  • Gigabit Fibre > Pfsense > Netgear R6000 as an access point.
  • Full house cat6 networked of with an unmanaged switch from pfsense
  • 30 odd devices scattered around some on Wifi and some on LAN
  • I have 3x Chromecasts and a tablet on PIA VPN through Pfsense to watch Kayosport and Motortrend on Demand
  • UnRaid server for Plex(Docker) + Torrents(Win10 VM)
  • wireguard for remote LAN access

Issues I am encountering that is now beyond me.

 

  • Xbox is not happy and ping climbing to 400+ then dropping connections
  • WiFi constantly pisses of the flatmates with apple devices?
  • I CBF logging in to router to change locations to switch between AUS/USA for VPN
  • Torrents are a pain and I'm still manually extracting. (Autowatch is working ok)
  • UnRaid wireguard needs rebooting occasionally or on Pfsense I need to kill states to make it work. Would prefer to have remote LAN access live on the router.
  • Arlo wont play live on WiFi only works if I turn off WiFi and use mobile data.

I have a few $$ spare and would like to clean things up and make it so I don't have to waste my time manually managing everything. Need a solution that works out of the box.

 

I'm sure I'm not the only one who has been down this hole and how its best to get out of it?

 

 

  #2607964 21-Nov-2020 13:37
One solution for your WiFi issues might be to get a dedicated access point, rather than the repurposed router. I use a Unifi AP AC Lite with pfSense, and the WiFi is flawless. Works well with my Apple devices and Xboxs.

Can’t comment on some of the other more complex pieces of to your setup.

