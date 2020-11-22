Futurianzero

I'm sure I've blinded myself to some very obvious solution that someone on here can help me with...

I've got fibre installed at my place, with the ONT in a Hills Home Hub in the downstairs garage. I have a Netgear ProSafe GS108 8-port switch in the hub, with patch leads to the built-in CAT6a wiring. There is a Spark Smart Modem upstairs, in a room with 2 in-wall ethernet sockets, but up 4 things that want ethernet (TV, PS4, Raspberry Pi, Steam Link). The Smart Modem only has 4 ports, one of which must be for internet connection. So there are 3 free on the modem and one in the wall.

The ONT currently connects to the Smart Modem via the switch and patch panel. This works fine, the ONT and Smart Modem find each other and the internet gets through.

I recently ran an ethernet line to my office, one end in a PC and the other end in the switch. The PC only ever gets a self-assigned IP address though, and doesn't get internet. It looks like the LAN1 port (which is used for fibre connection) on the Smart Modem doesn't assign IPs downstream to the switch. Internet doesn't seem to connect via LAN2-LAN4.

I did get better results when patching the Smart Modem back through the 2nd wall socket and back to the switch, which gives the PC an IP address and internet. This seems to confirm that the LAN1 port doesn't route downstream. But doing this takes out one of the available ethernet ports in the modem and one in the wall, leaving only 2 to connect to devices.

The wifi service on the Smart Modem is best if it is located upstairs, so I don't want to leave it in the hub.

I have an old HG659b available, which I have tried to insert between the ONT and the switch to get routing going down there. When bridged, the internet did get through to the Smart Modem, but not to the PC. It didn't work in bridged mode, non-bridged with DHCP server on, or non-bridged with DHCP server off. I may have tried other combinations that I don't remember. I suppose I could put the HG659b upstairs and connect all the entertainment gear to it, but I'm running out of power sockets in that room...

What am I doing wrong? I don't have any budget for new gear, and would really prefer to keep things tidy using existing equipment.