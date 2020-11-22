Hi all, last week we got slingshot fibre, and the supplied netcomm nf18 modem doesn't seem to have as strong WiFi and frequent drops WiFi compared to my old dlink 2888a (I did try setting this up but it didn't stay connected to fibre for long).

We need a modem with voip, and the modem is in the middle of the middle floor of 3 level house. I can't run a cable to upstairs for an Ap up there.

I do have an old hg659 modem I can use temporarily if need be.

I see the ubiquity dream machine mentioned, but is reasonably expensive, and I read about setup issues with vlan10?

What other options should I look at with strong WiFi, and voip?