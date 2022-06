Hi temporarily, Im using phone 4g and its hotspot for data. The phone has fairly weak transmit signal, and it would be an improvement in several ways if I could bridge the hotspot via NF4V.

Having read the manual, there is an option to set up a bridge in nf4v wireless, but its not altogether clear to me how to do it. For a start the settings require a mac address for the hotspot, and how do you handle the hotspot login and password options?

Perhaps Im barking up the wrong tree?

Thanks,

Alistair.