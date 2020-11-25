I'm finally getting around to purchasing a NAS for home, after thinking about it for a few years.

At this time, we just want to have a common place to store files and photographs, so they can be accessed and edited over the network. There are probably other things I'll use the NAS for, once I get around to playing with Docker and VM capabilities, etc. I don't know yet because this is new to me.

To give me a little room to grow as needs require it, I'm looking at either a Synology 920+, Asustor AS6604T, or the QNAP TS-453D. Probably with only two or three 4TB drives installed for now.

So to the current dilemma: They all support Link Aggregation, but I'm not sure whether or not I would notice the difference? And if it is worth the trouble, would something like the TL-SG1016DE cover this task successfully? Will the switch also take over the router tasks of the FRITZ!Box 7490, and have the two 7490s here just handle WiFi Mesh duties?

Would I be better off just increasing the RAM in the NAS, and/or installing NVMe caching SSDs?

Any help is much appreciated.

Cheers, and thanks.