Hey guys just to carry on from another thread am looking to help set up a few APs at my brother's new place. It's a 2 storey house with a floor area of 330m2 (going off QV site).

I'm a noob when it comes up networking but have been doing a lot of reading regarding access points over the last few weeks and Think I'm starting to get a fair understanding of them now.

My brother's not a tech/IT person at all so won't be messing with settings or anything of the like. Mainly using Netflix, skygo etc along with a ps4 which can be connected by the wall ethernet socket i believe.

Has Ethernet wall sockets around the house with the cables all coming back to the the little cabinet in the garage where the ONT is located.

I was gonna go with the spark smart router + smart mesh unit like someone suggested on here but don't think it's gonna be suitable for his layout unless i plug the main router near kitchen which means i can't use the other Ethernet points in the house???



1 - I was looking around at the unifi APs and came across the tp link eap245 grandstream GWN7610. Tp links are about $200 atm for 1 equivalent to the unifi ap ac pro which is $286. From reviews etc I've heard tp link is fine if i won't be using the unify software features which i won't be. Is this true?

Couldn't really see much info about the grandstream unit but the specs seem impressive and comparable to the nanohd and only $160.

This 1 also has an inbuilt controller. Is that a good thing?



2 - I assume i can just plug an ap into each lan port at the back of the isp router?



3 - Do APs have issues where you would need to go into settings regularly or can you generally setup them up and leave them alone and they should run fine?



Want to try keep it on a tight budget as the main requirements are just decent wifi coverage around the house so don't really want to have to purchase seperate controllers etc if i don't have to.









