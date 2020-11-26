I've been encountering an issue between Unifi and Virtual Box. I run a home assistant server on virtualbox which controls a tablet and a few commands on my streamdeck but on the 22nd it started making my PC non responsive which is a big issue considering I work from home. After a bit of trial and error and a lot of wondering what TX hangs mean, I've narrowed it down to being a conflict between my Unifi Router and Virtualbox running home assistant. I did this by testing my ISP's router and creating a new home assistant server and then starting fresh and doing the same on the Unifi. Only the Unifi setup caused my PC to become non/barely responsive.

I'm not a network expert by any stretch of the imagination, most of what I know is from youtube tutorials from the likes of crosstalk solutions and thehookup so does anyone with more knowledge than me have any idea what's going on here? I recorded the logs from the virtualbox for each

Unifi Virtualbox load: https://pastebin.com/TBui7B2FIsp Router virtualbox load: https://pastebin.com/CGE7N0T1