

We are planning a 170m² house and I was genuinely only thinking 2 cables to each location, so that's:



Living room TV

All 3 bedrooms

Study nook



I'll see what a spark says about maybe upping the TV and study to 4 but this felt like a sufficient amount to me as switching equipment is an option. Running cable across the loft space could be done later should we need to add APs. My logic was 2 cables is plenty for either 2 devices or one there and one return if you need it for some reason. As most have said the likes of TVs and consoles drink data, get them off the WiFi if you can as they are things you won't exactly move about but all the devices you do move about will perform noticeably better on uncongested WiFi. Not to mention reliability, I've had absolutely no issues with my chromecasts and Google homes since running cables, something I can't say was true before I picked up the ethernet adapters.



Definitely worth running to where ever you want WiFi points though, even if you choose to use a mesh network or access points wired backhaul sees a decent improvement on most lower end systems. Unless you are springing for one that has its own dedicated wireless backhaul they tend to share their 1200mbps of traffic also bouncing traffic between the nodes. Plugging one in by your TV and cabling to the one in the bedroom removes all of that traffic again freeing up space.



We only have the tenda mw6 which is by no means fancy and by removing everything we could from WiFi and then cabling the backhaul we regularly hit 400Mbps on them and have blanket coverage which I'm more than happy with. I know people will say running to APs is better, and it is, but for an average user the $200 I paid for the tendas would be more than enough if you can use ethernet as much as you can.