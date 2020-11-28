We are building a new home with an established franchise in the South Island, and will be shortly meeting with the electrician to discuss wiring.
I am wanting to set up a strong network which is somewhat future proof, but want to keep the budget reasonable.
We have 2 smart TV's, standard family phones/tablets/computers and I want to venture into some basic smart home stuff as well. Wife doesn't care about keyless entry or robot vacuums, but I want us to modernize a bit.
I am thinking of running Cat6 to TV points and study area, and getting Mesh WiFi installed for everything else. No point in lots of Ethernet points if I want to rely on WiFi, right?
The home is 106m3 in size.
What are some things I need to consider?
Thanks for any anecdotes or ideas.