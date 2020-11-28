Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Unifi UAP-AC-LR reset consequences?
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2619 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#280138 28-Nov-2020 18:46
Hi,

 

Many many moons ago I setup a Unifi UAP-AC-LR (using the app) for my folks.

 

Lately it seems to be a bit unstable requiring frequent restarts.

 

I've come to visit with a view to doing some troubleshooting.

 

First problem I have is that the AP doesnt recognise what I thought was the username and password.

 

The only way around this as far as I know it to factory reset it.

 

When I do this what will the default username and password be for configuring with the iOS app?

 

Is there anything else I should be aware of?

 

Thanks.

 

 




Oblivian
6594 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2612450 28-Nov-2020 19:23
ubnt/ubnt

 

Ordered (non long range) yesterday to get some easy 5Ghz. So this was worrying to see :)

 

Presumably unless you made/configured a cloud account for it it may be able to be recovered that way.

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2619 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2612466 28-Nov-2020 20:20
Well, I dont know for sure their wifi issues are caused by the UAP but it's the first place to look.

 

It will be well behind on firmwares for starters.




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10955 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2612493 28-Nov-2020 22:20
Why not use my controller for it?




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2619 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2612495 28-Nov-2020 22:31
@michaelmurfy  I did read your tutorial thingy, did my head in.




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10955 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2612496 28-Nov-2020 22:33
What’s so difficult about it? When hooked up to a controller it’ll get firmware updates and make management easy.




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2619 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2612498 28-Nov-2020 22:41
@michaelmurfy   I don't remember exactly, it was a while ago.

 

I know I looked at it, and that I thought the app was easier, at the time.

 

I can't recall anything more specific than that.

 

Sorry.

 

I guess I could have a crack at it tomorrow when I do the reset.




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2619 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2612565 29-Nov-2020 10:37
Hmmm things not going to plan today.

 

Held the reset button down for 5+ secs and now its flashing blue and white and it's not showing up in the Discovery tool.

 

Any ideas?

 

Shall I repower it?




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2619 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2612582 29-Nov-2020 10:50
I repowered it.

 

Now it is steady white which means it's ready for adoption.

 

@michaelmurfy I know it's Sunday, and I feel bad about this, but are you available?




raytaylor
3674 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2612625 29-Nov-2020 11:58
Michael Murphy may have some better advice, but if you are in a hurry here are the steps to follow

1) Reset the unifi ap by holding the button for 10 seconds

 

2) When its in an adoptable state, upgrade the firmware. 
This is done by 

 

a. Discover the device, or look in the DHCP pool from your router for the ubiquiti mac address (macvendors.com to check each one/or sort by latest or longest lease) 
Easiest way is just to run the discovery tool to find out the ip address

b. Use an SSH client such as Putty to log into the AP's ip address from another ethernet connected PC. Default username and pass is ubnt/ubnt

 

c. Use the command 

 

upgrade http://dl.ui.com/unifi/firmware/U7PG2/4.3.21.11325/BZ.qca956x.v4.3.21.11325.200922.1139.bin

 

and it will download and install the latest firmware. 
Note that during the process, your SSH client will be kicked out of the session while it does the upgrade which will take up to 10 minutes. 
When you can ping the device again, it is ready to continue.

3) SSH back into the device again and connect it to the controller with the command
set-inform http://controlleraddress:8080/inform

 

Go to the controller website gui and the unit will be waiting and ready for adoption 

 

Or

 

Adopt / set it up using the unifi app

 

On the Android app (I am not sure about the ios app) I suggest setting the username and password in the app to ubnt/ubnt. 
From the main screen select user profile icon %yourname% > Standalone Devices > Settings Cog
Set the credentials to ubnt/ubnt and the country to USA 

 

Go back out to the standalone devices menu and begin the setup. Its easier if you are connected to a router wifi network to access the unifi via its lan interface rather than its wireless interface. 

 

The reason I suggest setting the credentials....
When the app provisions the standalone device, it will change the device SSH login username and password to those set in the app. When you want to reprovision the device later, you need to know the SSH login credentials. Its super easy if you just leave them as the default ubnt/ubnt or something you can remember as the device is still protected by the WPA password. 

 

If you use a controller, in the site settings enable advanced features > apply > set the credentials for the site to ubnt/ubnt or something you can remember. This means you can ssh into it later and change the controller address or reset it with the command 
set-default 

 

without having to climb up and press the reset button. 

 

 




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10955 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2612632 29-Nov-2020 12:30
All fixed. The UAP had a really old firmware image on it. It is all paired up to my controller now.




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2619 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2612650 29-Nov-2020 13:46
Yep all fixed and just in time for mum's fish pie for lunch 😍

 

Thanks to @michaelmurfy for giving up part of his Sunday to help me.

 

GZers are the best!




