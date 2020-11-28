kiwifidget

Hi,
Many many moons ago I setup a Unifi UAP-AC-LR (using the app) for my folks.
Lately it seems to be a bit unstable requiring frequent restarts.
I've come to visit with a view to doing some troubleshooting.
First problem I have is that the AP doesnt recognise what I thought was the username and password.
The only way around this as far as I know it to factory reset it.
When I do this what will the default username and password be for configuring with the iOS app?
Is there anything else I should be aware of?
Thanks.