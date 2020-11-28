kiwifidget

Michael Murphy may have some better advice, but if you are in a hurry here are the steps to follow



1) Reset the unifi ap by holding the button for 10 seconds

2) When its in an adoptable state, upgrade the firmware.

This is done by

a. Discover the device, or look in the DHCP pool from your router for the ubiquiti mac address (macvendors.com to check each one/or sort by latest or longest lease)

Easiest way is just to run the discovery tool to find out the ip address



b. Use an SSH client such as Putty to log into the AP's ip address from another ethernet connected PC. Default username and pass is ubnt/ubnt

c. Use the command

upgrade http://dl.ui.com/unifi/firmware/U7PG2/4.3.21.11325/BZ.qca956x.v4.3.21.11325.200922.1139.bin

and it will download and install the latest firmware.

Note that during the process, your SSH client will be kicked out of the session while it does the upgrade which will take up to 10 minutes.

When you can ping the device again, it is ready to continue.



3) SSH back into the device again and connect it to the controller with the command

set-inform http://controlleraddress:8080/inform

Go to the controller website gui and the unit will be waiting and ready for adoption

Or

Adopt / set it up using the unifi app

On the Android app (I am not sure about the ios app) I suggest setting the username and password in the app to ubnt/ubnt.

From the main screen select user profile icon %yourname% > Standalone Devices > Settings Cog

Set the credentials to ubnt/ubnt and the country to USA

Go back out to the standalone devices menu and begin the setup. Its easier if you are connected to a router wifi network to access the unifi via its lan interface rather than its wireless interface.

The reason I suggest setting the credentials....

When the app provisions the standalone device, it will change the device SSH login username and password to those set in the app. When you want to reprovision the device later, you need to know the SSH login credentials. Its super easy if you just leave them as the default ubnt/ubnt or something you can remember as the device is still protected by the WPA password.

If you use a controller, in the site settings enable advanced features > apply > set the credentials for the site to ubnt/ubnt or something you can remember. This means you can ssh into it later and change the controller address or reset it with the command

set-default

without having to climb up and press the reset button.