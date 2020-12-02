Does anybody else have the following issue? I'm on a Windows 10 PC.

Whenever I connect to another WiFi network after connecting to an existing WiFi network, I always have to disable and reenable the WiFi network adapter before it will grab the correct IP settings. Otherwise it just comes back with Unidentified Network.

Always seem to be an issue whenever I connect to a different WiFi network, after I've already been on a WiFi network. It's like the IPs are stored in the cache, and needs a refresh every time a new network is connected to, on the same NIC.