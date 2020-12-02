Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I have two synology NAS's; one at my main home, the other at another home.  They back up to each other.

 

Home internet is provided by Spark fibre and the home modem is an edgerouter 4.  Until recently, the other home used Vodafone adsl with a stock standard vodafone provided modem

 

Everything worked well.  The two NAS's kept in sync.  And cloudstation drive worked perfectly syncing my laptop with the NASs.

 

Now the other home has changed from vodafone adsl to Spark fibre max. However, syncing between the two NASs no longer works and cloudstation drive has stopped working.  

 

If anyone can help I'd be grateful.  Spent almost two hours on the phone to Spark (almost all the time waiting whilst one person consulted another with me on hold).  No joy.

 

Many thanks... 

did you have a port forward? that's not in your new router? if so I hope its IP locked exposing that stuff to the internet is bad

No ports opened.  I'm using Synology Quickconnect

Lightbulb:

 

No ports opened.  I'm using Synology Quickconnect

 

 

 

 

I've got my NAS at home syncing via Synology Drive ShareSync to another NAS at work just fine using quickconnect, and I'm on spark fibre max (quickconnect is basically a https proxy so should work with any ISP - no strange ports in use)

 

 

 

You have upgraded from the old Cloudstation stuff to the new Synology Drive suite (it's the direct replacement for the old system) 



@Lightbulb

 

I have an almost identical setup except that I have Spark Fibre Max and the other site is just Spark Fibre but it works just fine so I don't think that there is a fundamental issue with the setup. I'm even running an Edgerouter 4! :-) 

 

Can you still log in to the remote NAS via the Synology quick connect? I'm wondering if the change of ISP (IP address range) has confused it somehow and it isn't picking up the address for that Synology Login correctly. If so then the remote login probably won't work either. Perhaps create a new Synology login and see if you can connect via this new login which would always have come from this new address?

dklong:

@Lightbulb


I have an almost identical setup except that I have Spark Fibre Max and the other site is just Spark Fibre but it works just fine so I don't think that there is a fundamental issue with the setup. I'm even running an Edgerouter 4! :-) 


Can you still log in to the remote NAS via the Synology quick connect? I'm wondering if the change of ISP (IP address range) has confused it somehow and it isn't picking up the address for that Synology Login correctly. If so then the remote login probably won't work either. Perhaps create a new Synology login and see if you can connect via this new login which would always have come from this new address?



Thanks. Problem solved now. I removed the quick connect credentials of the NAS at the place where the new fibre max has gone in and then set up a new quick connect id. Works fine now. Thanks again.

