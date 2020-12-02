Has anybody successfully configured Apple Airport Expresses as Airplay clients only (i.e. all routing and wifi functionality switched off and with the units connected by 3.5mm jacks to various audio systems) on a VLAN set up on an EdgeRouter-X and Unifi managed switches and the latest Unifi controller with mDNS configured in EdgeOS Config Tree and firewalls applied.

I have read something about Apple pre-configuring the Airport Expresses to VLAN 1003 as Guests and will "have a go" but if anyone has been there and done it, it would be good to follow in their footsteps!

It wasn't a problem to configure the Apple TV 4K, but the Airport Expresses are at the moment dysfunctional!

Thanks & regards,