Hello,
Can anyone direct me to a walkthrough for a USG setup on Vodafone Fibre?
My plan is to get the router up and running then remove my Vodafone router/ap.
Thanks heaps.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=205740
does this help?
dmoon: Thanks. It’s for a Unifi USG but hopefully those settings will be the same.
If I’m on Vodafone fibre will I be on the dchp option?
DHCP over tagged VLAN 10 as mentioned you need a unifi controller (Cloud Key, Windows, Linux installation)